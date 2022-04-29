Search For Nigeria Reps Begins

A New chapter in the Nigerian Esports ecosystem is about to be written by the Lagos Esports Forum (LESF) as the search for two gamers that will represent Nigeria at the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 in Birmingham this summer is set to commence.

According to LESF CEO and Secretary General of the Africa Esports Development Federation (AEDF), Sayo Owolabi, with just about 100 days to the landmark tournament [Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022] created by the partnership of the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation, Nigeria will be part of the 6 countries that will take part in the inaugural edition of what is billed to shape the outlook of Esports among Commonwealth member countries.

Giving more insights on the participation,…