Why I Won’t Give Up On My PSG Career

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has disclosed that he has no plans to leave PSG career.

The 36-year-old defender, who joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid last summer, has played just 573 minutes of football over 10 matches during his first campaign at the Parc des Princes.

The Spain international has suffered a series of injury setbacks since his arrival and wants the opportunity to properly show what he can bring to the PSG side.

“I’ve spent [too] few hours on the pitch this season in the PSG jersey,” Ramos told the club’s YouTube channel.

“I’m at the prime of my career and eager to show my new team, Paris Saint-Germain, how much football I have inside me.”

Ramos produced a pumped-up goal celebration after scoring in the 3-0 win at Angers in Ligue 1 last week and he said it “was a reflection of the sacrifice I’ve had to make”.

