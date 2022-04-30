AC Milan Is In Total Control Of Serie A Title –Giroud

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has told his teammates they have the Scudetto in their hands.

Milan are two points clear at the top of the table after Inter Milan’s defeat at Bologna this week.

“I think we have everything it takes to win, we cannot hide and we are very concentrated for Sunday’s game against Fiorentina,” Giroud told Sport Mediaset.

“The most important thing is that Inter lost at Bologna, so we have our destiny in our hands. We must remain concentrated on our football.

“I think we are more fired up after Inter’s defeat. We have the humility and confidence to keep winning every game.”

