Aribo Optimistic Rangers Will Beat Leipzig

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed optimism over Rangers ability to beat RB at Leipzig in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg tie.

The Gers lost the first leg 1-0 to Leipzig on Thursday night after Jose Tasende scored a late winner in the 85th minute.

Aribo stressed that with the fans support at Ibrox Stadium they can overturn the deficit.

“I think all the boys are disappointed in the end,” Aribo said to BT Sport.

“We thought we could see the gameout,it’s disappointing to see that goal.

Read Also: Europa: Aribo, Bassey Feature, Balogun Benched In Rangers’ Loss At Leipzig In Semi-final First Leg

“But it’s still a good second tie and we’re ready for Ibrox.

“I felt like we could’ve got a goal.

“We had a few half chances, but didn’t really get the break of the ball.

“Yeah and it still is,we know what can happen at Ibrox and we’ll have the fans backing us 100 percent so can’t wait for it.”

Read Also: ‘Maybe I’m Not Such A…