Austria FA Appoints Rangnick New National Team Coach

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new head coach of the Austrian national football team.

Rangnick’s appointment was confirmed in a statement released on manutd.com on Friday.

“The 63-year-old will join up with Austria at the end of May for their UEFA Nations League games with Croatia, Denmark and France, after the conclusion of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

“Rangnick has signed a two-year contract with Austria, which will automatically be extended by a further two years should they qualify for the 2024 European Championship in his native Germany.

“He will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned, after Erik ten Hag was announced as United’s new manager last week.“

