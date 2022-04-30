Bundesliga: Akpoguma Subbed Off In Hoffenheim, Freiburg Seven-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was in action as Hoffenheim played out an entertaining 3-4 loss to Freiburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga.

Akpoguma, who was making his 25th appearance for Hoffenheim, has netted two goals and bagged three assists.

The Nigerian international was substituted in the 89th minute for J. B. Larsen after an impressive display.

The visitor took the lead in the 23rd minute through Roland Sallai before Andrej Kramaric leveled parity in the 32nd minute.

Angelo Stiller extended Hoffenheim lead in the 49 minute before three quick goals from Gunter, Lucas Holer and Woo-yeong Jeong gave Freiburg a 4-2 lead.

However, Sebastian Rudy netted a goal for the host in the 84th minute but it was not enough to push for a comeback against Freiburg.

The loss mean Hoffenheim sit 8th on 46 points while Freiburg sit 4th on 55 points in the league table.

