Davis 1941 – 2022,An Obituary –Segun Odegbami Writes

I wrote this piece last Sunday morning.

I am publishing it today only as my humble announcement.

I have been devastated in the past 3 days. Last Friday, one of my closest friends in the world passed on.

The news hit me like a tornado, numbing my senses. I don’t know what I then did with my phone, but from the moment Sule Alli broke the news to me, the elements joined in a conspiracy and my phone and the Whatsapp feature that I use for most of my communication, stopped functioning.

So, in the past 3 days, I have been unable to communicate with anyone.

Unable, also, to fix the phone, unable to function, I have remained at home and in bed, thinking about the meaninglessness of life, again, in total and humbling surrender, defeated completely by this ‘thief’ in the darkest of nights.

It is Sunday morning now. I wake up from the reality of another sleepless night. I pick up my phone and find that a ‘miracle’ has happened – some of the features, including my WhatsApp…