Dennis In Action As Relegation Threatened Watford Lose 5th Consecutive League Game

Emmanuel Dennis was in action but could not prevent relegation threatened Watford going down to 2-1 home loss to Burnley.

Watford have now lost their last five league games and remain in 19th place on 22 points and are 12 points from safety.

Dennis’ Nigerian teammates William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu were unused substitutes for the Hornets.

It was a game Watford would be kicking themselves after considering two late goals to surrender their lead.

Watford made a great start after taking the lead on eight minutes after Juraj Kucka’s shot hit the crossbar before cannoning off James Tarkowski and into the net.

In the 83rd minute Burnley equalised thanks to Charlie Taylor who finished off Jack Cork cross.

And with four minutes left Burnley completed the turnaround as Josh Brownhill slided the ball into the bottom corner.

For Burnley, it is a huge win as they give their relegation fight a boost, climbing up to 16th place.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the…