Dessers Deserves Another Chance In Eagles –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers should be giving another opportunity to prove his worth in the senior national team.

Recall that Dessers made his debut for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw against Tunisia in an international friendly on 13 October 2020 under former boss, Gernot Rohr.

However, the Nigerian international has become an integral part of Feyenoord,scoring goals both in the Eredivisie and Europe.

He netted a brace to help them secure a 3-2 win over Marseille in Thursday’s Europa Conference League first leg semi final game.

Reacting to his impressive goal scoring performance, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that Dessers has shown that he deserves a chance in Eagles again.

“Although the Super Eagles have an array of strikers to count on, however, I still believe Dessers has done enough to be giving another chance in the team,” the former Atlanta gold medalist told…