Dessers Wins Europa Conference League Player Of The Week Award

Feyenoord Rotterdam forward Cyriel Dessers has scooped the UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Week award, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers beat his teammate Luis Sinisterra , AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman to the individual prize.

The 27-year-old bagged a brace in Feyenoord’s 3-2 home win against Ligue 1 club Olympic Marseille in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Thursday night.

The striker is also the leading scorer in the competition this season with 10 goals.

“Cyriel Dessers’ two-goal performance wins him Player of the Week honours!,UEFA tweeted on Friday afternoon.

The Nigeria international also reflected on his performance after the game.

Read Also:Dessers, Lookman Nominated For Europa Conference League POTW Award

“Maybe I’m not such a bad striker after all, hey”, Dessers told Sporza.

“Ah, it’s a nice side effect, that’s all.”

“It went in all directions, but it was fantastic to play this…