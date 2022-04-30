flamingos Arrive Cairo For Egypt Clash

The Nigeria U17 football national team girls, Flamingos have safely arrived in the capital of Egypt, Cairo, on Friday ahead of their return leg encounter against Egypt for a place at the U-17 FIFA Women’s Woeld Cup.

Flamingos won the first meeting at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja 4-0 last weekend, thanks to a brace from Omowunmi Bello and a goal each from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and Miracle Usani.

The Flamingos contingent departed Nigeria on Thursday for the game is slated for Saturday at the Petrosports Stadium, Cairo.

The winner of the encounter between Flamingos and Egypt on aggregate will face the winner of the Ethiopia vs. South Africa fixture for the final round of the qualifiers.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India, from 11th – 30th October.

