Madrid Claim Record Laliga Title After Thrashing Espanyol

Real Madrid have been crowned Spanish LaLiga champions after thrashing Espanyol 4-0 in Saturday’s league game.

It is a record 35th Laliga title for Madrid with closest rivals Barcelona on 26 titles.

Madrid sit 17 points ahead of their closest challengers Sevilla, and 18 ahead of Barcelona, who they have now jumped ahead of in total trophy wins, with 95 to Barca’s 94.

Saturday’s win was also an historic one for Madrid coach Carlo Ancellotti, as he becomes the only manager in history to have won a league title in each of Europe’s five major leagues.

He won league titles with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, with whom he also won the Champions League.

And in Saturday’s game, a Rodrygo’s double followed by second-half goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema sealed all three points for Madrid who have now won two titles in three years.

Also Read: Ligue 1: Simon Bags Brace As Nantes Hold Lens

Los Blancos have lost just three league games all…