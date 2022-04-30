Plateau United Stumble, Enyimba Down Gombe United

Plateau United title bid suffered a huge setback following a 1-0 defeat to Dakkada at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Emmanuel Charles netted the winning goal for Dakkada in the 61st minute.

Plateau United, who occupy second position on the table, could lose further ground in their title bid if leaders Rivers United beat Kwara United on Sunday.

Enyimba thrashed Gombe United 3-0 in Aba to boost their chances of picking a continental ticket.

Chukwuemeka Obioma fired the Peoples Elephant ahead on six minutes after he was set up Mohamed Bilal.

Obioma set up Mbaoma for Enyimba’s second goal on 15 minutes.

It was Mbaoma’s 11th goal of the campaign.

Cyril Olisema benefited from a poor clearance from Gombe United’s defence to get among the goals a minute before the hour mark.

At the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna, Niger Tornadoes defeated Kano…