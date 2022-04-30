Raiola Agent To Ibrahimovic, Pogba Dies After Illness

Agent to football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, Matthijs de Ligt and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mino Raiola, has died following illness.

The 54-year-old agent’s death was confirmed in a statement released by his family on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

It comes after Raiola was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.

But a statement from his family released barely 48 hours later on Saturday confirmed his passing.

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino’s mission of making football a…