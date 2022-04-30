Rohr, Schafer Battle For Mali Coaching Job

Former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr is among the three coaches shortlisted for the Mali national team coaching job.

German Winfried Schafer and former Mali international Eric Chelle are the other two contenders for the job.

The Malian football federation (FEMAFOOT) dismissed head coach Mohamed Magassouba on April 1 following the failure of the Eagles to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Afrik Foot, no less than 57 candidates submitted their credentials.

Rohr, 68, is a strong candidate with immense experience at both club and international levels.

He is best known for his time with Nigeria’s Super Eagles from 2016 to 2021, leading them to qualification for the 2018 World Cup, as well as a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr has also managed the national teams of Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Chelle, 44, is an Ivorian-born former…