Rudiger Has No Intention Of Extending Contract With Chelsea –Merson

Paul Merson feels Antonio Rudiger could receive a bad reception from Chelsea fans after deciding to leave the club.

According to Merson, the German’s decision to dump the club could affect his relationship with the fans.

Rudiger is set to leave the west London club for Real Madrid, having failed to agree on a new deal.

“Antonio Rudiger is the one player Chelsea couldn’t afford to lose, but he clearly didn’t love the club enough to stay,” Merson told the Daily Star.

“He is risking the wrath of the fans now because he is turning down a lot of money and leaving them in the lurch, but let’s be honest: it’s been on the cards for a long, long time.

“I don’t think Rudiger ever had any intention of signing; not after he was frozen out by Frank Lampard.”

Third-placed Chelsea will take on Everton in the Premier League this weekend after they managed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Thursday.

