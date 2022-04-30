Serie A: Osimhen Scores, Assist In Napoli’s Big Win Against Sassuolo

Victor Osimhen scored one goal and also provided an assist as Napoli thrashed Sassuolo in their Serie A clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Kalidou Koulibaly broke the deadlock soon after, his header meeting a Lorenzo Insigne corner kick to put Napoli in front on seven minutes.

Osimhen added the second goal from a header on 15 minutes.

Dries Mertens robbed Maxime Lopez four minutes later to send Osimhen down the right, where he rolled across for Hirving Lozano to tap in 3-0.

Mertens completed his brace after the restart, exchanging passes with Fabian Ruiz down the left to fire in from six yards.

Sassuolo finally got a shot on target, Davide Frattesi forcing a David Ospina save after Mert Muldur’s pull-back from the by-line.

Osimhen had the ball in the net again on 71 minutes, but had wandered into an offside position.

Napoli did make it 6-0 eventually, a corner not cleared effectively, Matteo Politano pulling back for a flick-on and Amir Rrahmani turning in from 12…