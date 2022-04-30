Simon Bags Brace As Nantes Hold Lens

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was at his best mettle as he bagged a brace in Nantes’ 2-2 draw against Lens in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 28th appearance in the colours of Nantes, has scored four goals and had eight assists.

The Super Eagles star grabbed the opening goal in the 8th minute before netting his brace in the 32nd minute with a great finish.

He was however, substituted in the 70th minute for Coulibaly after a decent performance.

The victory mean Nantes sit9th on 51 points while Lens sit 7th on 55 points.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.