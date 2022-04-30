Super Falcons Drawn With South Africa, Burundi, Bostwana

Defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch rivals the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the first round of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Burundi and Bostwana are other teams in Group C.

The Super Falcons defeated the Banyana Banyana 4-3 on penalties to win the last edition of the competition four years ago in Ghana.

The South Africans however defeated the Super Falcons 4-2, the last time both teams met at the Aisha Buhari Invitational tournament in Lagos.

Randy Waldrum’s side recently played two friendlies against olympic champions Canada as part of their preparations ahead the competition.

The Super Falcons will be seeking a record extending 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Hosts Morocco, who are the seeded team in Group A are drawn against Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda.

