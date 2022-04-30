Ten Hag Must Keep Hold Of Ronaldo –Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says Cristiano Ronaldo will want playing guarantees from incoming manager Erik ten Hag about next season.

Ronaldo struck and was outstanding for United in last night’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Keane was asked whether Ronaldo will stick around for the remainder of his contract with the ex-United skipper claims that if Ten Hag can’t find a place for him in the starting XI, he will likely move on.

“I think Ten Hag will have been watching tonight and will have had a sleepless night watching that team,” Keane told Sky Sports. “But I think if you’ve got a player in your group that can score that amount of goals, they have to be involved.

“Now, Ronaldo will want to play week in and week out and that will be the problem. The new manager comes in and whether he’ll be looking for another striker.

“But Ronaldo won’t be hanging around unless he’s playing week in and week out. He won’t mind being rested for the odd League Cup game or…