



Nigeria’s Flamingos have progressed into the final round of the 2022 U-17 women’s World Cup qualifiers, after securing a 2-0 win against Egypt in the third round second leg played inside the Petrosport stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

The Flamingos advanced into the fourth round 6-0 on aggregate after winning the reverse fixture 4-0 in Abuja.

First half goals from Opeyemi Ajakaye and Amina Bello, sealed the win for the Flamingos.

Ajakaye opened scoring in the fourth minute before Bello made it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

To get to the final round the Flamingos hammered Democracy Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate.

They recorded a 3-0 win in the first leg away before wrapping it up with a convincing 5-0 home win.

Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s U-17 women’s World Cup which will hold in India from 11th – 30th October.

The post 2022 U-17 Women's WCQ: Flamingos Overcome Egypt To Qualify For Final Round appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports