Awaziem Benched As Alanyaspor End Losing Run To Keep European Qualification Hopes Alive

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was an unused substitute for Alanyaspor who edged 10-man Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Alanyaspor had lost their last four games but bounced back against Malatyaspor to end the poor run.

Awaziem has made 16 appearances and has scored just one goal for Alanyaspor this season.

The win saw Alanyaspor remain in fifth place on 55 points in the 20-team Turkish topflight standing with three games left to play.

They are five points from fourth, which is the Europa Conference League spot currently occupied by Istanbul Basaksehir.

Malatyaspor were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute following a straight red card shown to Kenan Ozer.

Despite having a player sent off Malatyaspor took the lead in the 31st minute off a strike from Nouha Dicko.

Alanyaspor drew level on 65 minutes thanks to Daniel Candeias before Oguz Aydin for the winner just two minutes later after the equalizer.

