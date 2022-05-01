Chukwueze Bags 7th Goal Of Season As Villarreal Suffer Defeat Again

Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal but it was yet another defeat as the Yellow Submarines were edged 2-1 by Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates were hoping to return to winning ways, following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in last week’s Champions League semo-final first leg at Anfield.

It was not to be as Alaves bounced back from their last defeat to Mallorca.

For Chukwueze, it was his first league goal since scoring in a 3-1 away win against Real Sociedad on 18 December, 2021.

It took his tally in the Spanish topflight to three after 23 games so far this season.

Also, he has now scored seven goals in all competitions for the reigning Europa League champions this term.

Alaves got off to the perfect start as they took the lead in the fourth minute thanks to Victor Laguardia.

And in the 31st minute Alaves doubled their lead this…