Crystal Palace Set Sights On Aina

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has attracted interest from Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

The Nigerian international, who has been on-and-off season with Torino this term, has featured in 19 of Torino’s 34 Serie A games.

The 25-year-old could be set for a permanent return to England, with Crystal Palace reportedly in pole position to secure his signature, according to torinogranata.it.

Torino and Aina are in talks over his exit from the club this summer and the club are willing to listen to any offers that come in for the versatile defender.

Born and raised in London, England, Aina graduated from the Chelsea youth academy. He made three Premier League appearances for the senior team – all as a substitute – before moving to Torino in 2018.

