‘Dessers On Fire; I Stood Behind Him During Difficult Period’ –Swerten

Belgian Youth coach, Hendrik Swerten, has praised Nigerian striker, Cyriel Dessers, whose heroics helped Feyenoord overcome Olympique Marseille in the semi-final first leg of the Europa Conference League.

Feyenoord defeated Marseille 3-2 at De Kuip on Thursday with Dessers scoring a brace to take his tally to 10 goals in the competition this season.

Swerten who coached Dessers at the age of eight at De Zwaluw Vechmaal spoke highly of the Nigerian’s talent and mentality in an interview with

Rtlnieuws.nl.

“It was fun again last night,” Swerten told Rtlnieuws.nl

“His touch and play (at age eight) were already of an incredibly high level, he still has the talent.

Swerten recalls that the forward was set back at a certain level when his trainers thought that at 15 he wasn’t good enough.