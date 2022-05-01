Iheanacho, Moffi On Target For Leicester City, Lorient

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester City fell to a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Iheanacho,who was in action for 90 minutes in the game hit target in stoppage time.

The Nigeria international squirmed past Hugo Lloris and in off the near post, to hand his side a slight consolation in the game.

Harry Kane fired Spurs ahead with a header on 22nd minutes.

Kane was afforded the freedom of the Leicester area and stooped to head in Heung-Min Son’s corner unmarked at the near post.

Substitute Dejan Kulusevski a surprise omission from the Spurs starting XI, teed up Son for the second goal on the hour mark.

Son then put the game to bed with a sensational curled finish into the top corner of the Leicester net with 11 minutes remaining as Spurs climbed…