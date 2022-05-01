‘It Was A Very Good Strike, Very Good Goal’ –Rodgers Talks Up Iheanacho’s Goal Against Spurs

Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers has hailed Nigerian player, Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Foxes were defeated 3-1 by Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Harry Kane scored in the first half and Son Heung Min scored a second half brace before Iheanacho pulled one back in the 91st minute.

Rodgers in an interview with LCFC TV hailed Iheanacho’s runs and the goal itself.

“It was a very good strike and a very good goal,” Rodgers told LCFC TV.

“He caused them a problem.

“He lost one or two balls which he can be better with, but overall he kept fighting and running.

“It was a very, very good goal.”

Iheanacho has scored four goals and five assists in 24 Premier League games so far this season.

By Toju Sote

