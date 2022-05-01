Iwobi ‘The Blue Flame Is Still Burning‘

Alex Iwobi has celebrated Everton’s hard fought 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Richarlison’s second half strike secured the win for Everton to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Iwobi featured for the entire duration of 90 minutes and put in a great performance.

And Iwobi took to his personal Twitter to celebrate the win.

“The Blue Flame is Still Burning!” he tweeted.

Iwobi has scored two goals and recorded one assist in 23 Premier League games this season.

Everton are currently 18th in the Premier League with 32 points from 33 games.

For Chelsea it is another setback as they look to seal automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

