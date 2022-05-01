Ligue 1: Bonke Faces ‘Fight For Survival’ In Lorient Vs Reims





Innocent Bonke is expected to be available for Lorient against Reims as the two clubs go all out to fight and retain their Ligue 1 status when they go head to head at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday afternoon.

Lorient got on the receiving end of a thumping defeat last weekend to leave them dangerously close to the drop zone with Bonke forced off in the opening 45 minutes of the 5-0 loss as a result of injury.

Sportsmole.com in a report, however, said that “Despite being forced off in the opening 45 in the 5-0 defeat, Bonke Innocent is expected to be available for the hosts, Lorient in the centre of midfield.

“The Nigerian ace should therefore take his place alongside Thomas Monconduit once more with the latter who on his own part returned from a one-game absence to start in the midfield trio against Reims.”

Bonke has made ten Ligue 1 appearances in the colours of Lorient with the 26-year-old bagging four yellow cards while compatriot, Terem Moffi has seven goals and four assists…





Source: Complete Sports