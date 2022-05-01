NPFL: Rivers United Falter Again In Title Race, 3SC Hold Sunshine In Akure





Rivers United stumbled in the title race after going down to a 2-1 defeat against Kwara United in Ilorin on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Rivers United Nelson Esor capitalised on goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba’s error on third minute.

The home team turned things around in the second half with goals from Samad Kadiri on 57 and Jide Fatokun on 75 minutes.

Remo Stars moved to third position on the log after edging out Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Ikenne.

Lekan Adebayo scored the winning goal for the hosts on 26 minutes firing home with a beautiful finish inside the visitors box.

Former champions Enugu Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by MFM in Lagos.

In the South West derby, Sunshine Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by 3SC at the Akure Sports Complex.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi Lobi Stars beat Nasarawa United 2-1.

The home team went ahead on 50 minutes after Ifeanyi Ogba coolly finished off a brilliant Onuwa…





Source: Complete Sports