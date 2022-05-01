Okereke Subbed On As Venezia Fall To Juventus

Super Eagles star, David Okereke was in action as Venezia lost 2-1 to Juventus in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Okereke who was making his 28th appearance in the colours of Venezia, has netted six goals and made one assist this season.

Leonardo Bonucci gave Juventus the lead in the 7th minute before Mattia Aramu leveled parity in the 71st minute.

Bonicci grabbed his brace in the 78th minute to secure the maximum points for the Old Ladies.

The defeat means Venezia sit 20th on the league on 22 points while Juventus sit 4th on 69 points.

