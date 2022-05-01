Premier League: Liverpool Secure Top Spot After Nervy Win At Newcastle

Liverpool secured top spot in the Premier League after a nervy 1-0 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds moved two points clear of Manchester City following the hard-earned win.

Naby Keita scored the decisive goal on 19 minutes.

Newcastle felt aggrieved by the goal, feeling James Milner should have been penalised for a foul on Fabian Schar in the build-up, but replays showed he won the ball fairly and Keita capitalised with a composed finish after exchanging passes with Diogo Jota.

Liverpool were unable to extend their lead, however, with Sadio Mane going closest when he fired narrowly wide in the second half and Jota, Luis Diaz and substitute Salah also spurning chances.

Newcastle occasionally threatened an equaliser on the break, ensuring a nervy finale for the visitors, but Klopp’s men held on to make it three consecutive win in the Premier League and keep the pressure on City as a thrilling title race continues.

