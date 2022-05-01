Success’ Udinese Aim To End Inter Title Dream

Isaac Success and his team-mates at Udinese will aim to put an end to the slender hope which Inter Milan have of winning the Serie A title when both sides face off today [Sunday].

After a calamitous defeat in midweek, reigning champions, Inter aim to keep their title defence alive by taking maximum points against mid-table Udinese at the Stadio Friuli.

Now running out of games in which to hunt for points to surpass city rivals, AC Milan at the Serie A summit, Inter returned empty-handed from Bologna last Wednesday and now face opponents who have been impressive.

Success’ current side, though, are firing on all cylinders at the moment and a mid-week 4-0 away thumping of in-form Fiorentina continued the upward trajectory of Udinese in some style.

Success who will battle it out to partner in-form Gerard Deulofeu up front…