Super Falcons To Face South Africa In Group C Opener

Defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Banyana Banyana of South Africa In their opening Group C game at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The two African heavyweights are drawn in Group C along with Botswana and Burundi.

The encounter is billed for July 4 at the

Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

The Super Falcons and South Africa faced off in the same group at the last edition of the competition in Ghana, with the Banyana Banyana winning by the odd goal.

Both teams again met in the final, which ended scoreless after regulation and extra time. The Super Falcons eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties to win their ninth WAFCON title.

Read Also: WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons, South Africa, Burundi, Bostwana Drawn In Group C

South Africa however defeated Nigeria 4-2 the last time both teams met at the Aisha Buhari Invitational tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos in 2021.

The Super Falcons will face…