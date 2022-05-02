10 Nigerian Youngsters Selected For Germany Trip, To Feature In FC Bayern Youth Cup Tourney





Uchenna Onoja, an attacking midfielder with Aspire Football Academy, Adazi Ani, Anambra State, has emerged the top pick as the FC Bayern Youth Cup tournament came to a fitting close Sunday inside the Awka City Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Onoja is joined by nine other youngsters who impressed the duo of FC Bayern scouts, Christopher Loch and Hans Pflugler. And they have been selected as members of a Nigerian team that will travel to Germanay to participate in the 7-A-Side FC Bayern Youth competition.

They include Sadiq Mohammed, Adobe Tumisho, Mohammed Adams Abubakar, Nzube Mbazue (of Aspire Football Academy), Ibrahim Ayinde, Oladayo Oladele, Obiozor Franklin, Alabi Lateef and Abdul Fatai Omale.

Organisers of the FC Bayern Youth Cup selected the outstanding players at the end of the thrilling final between defending champions, FC Heart of Kano and Kid Sports FC, Lagos.

After an enthralling showing by both sides, the title holders FC Hearts successfully defended their…





Source: Complete Sports