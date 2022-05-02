Arsenal Move Back Into Fourth Place After Win At West Ham

Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot after edging West Ham United 2-1 at the London stadium in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s men knew only a win would lift them back into the Champions League places after city rivals Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester 3-1 earlier in the afternoon.

But the Gunners responded by grinding out a vital three points to boost their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

It was Arsenal’s centre-backs who came up with the goods, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holdiing getting on the score sheet while Jarrod Bowen scored for the Hammers.

Arsenal are now on 63 points just three points behind Chelsea who are in third and fifth place Spurs are two adrift.

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea lost 1-0 to relegation threatened Everton inside Goodison Park.

Brazilian forward Richarlison got the only goal in the first minute of the second half.

