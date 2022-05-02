Count Me Out Of Man United Director Of Football Role

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand admits he is no longer looking to take on a director role at the club.

Ferdinand was linked to the director of football position at United, while he has previously spoken about being open to taking on a role at the club where he won numerous trophies.

The ex-centre-back spoke with Manchester Evening News to promote WeAre8, a social media platform.

“Not really, no,” Ferdinand said if he wanted a director role at United.

“I am happy with what I am doing in regards to punditry, being involved in a management company and the WeAre8 stuff as well. I am happy. I am busy doing stuff. If the club ever needed me, I’d always be open to that conversation because of my love for the club, but I think the same could be said of any former player who played for the club.”

He added on a recent chat with United football director John Murtaugh before their loss to Arsenal last month: “I worked with these guys when I was at the club, and I still…