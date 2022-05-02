FIFA Sanctions Nigeria Over Abiola Stadium Invasion; CAF Clarifies Venue Can Host AFCON Qualifiers

Despite the decision of FIFA to impose sanction on MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has approved the stadium to host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

This was contained in a letter sent to the NFF on Sunday, May 1, 2022 by CAF.

Recall that on Monday, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee imposed sanctions on the Stadium for the misconduct of its fans during the world cup qualifying tie against Ghana in Abuja on May 29.

The world football ruling body in a statement on its official website detailed the reason for these sanctions as “order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects)”.

However, with CAF approval, it finally puts to an end speculations that the edifice will be barred from hosting international matches in the wake of the crowd disturbances that trailed…