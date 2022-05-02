Iheanacho Targets 25th Goal In 120 EPL Games As Tottenham Host Leicester City





The Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman will play to hurt the top-four aspirations of Tottenham Hotspur which Leicester City will face in a league game this weekend.

Tottenham will endeavour to get their top-four charge back on track when they welcome Leicester to North London for Sunday’s Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having featured as a substitute when the Foxes played out a 1-1 draw with Roma in the Europa Conference League, Iheanacho could return in a much-changed Leicester XI against Tottenham.



For Iheanacho, the Premier League match against the Lilywhites will be his 40th appearance of the season in all competitions from which he has scored seven goals and made nine assists.

It will also be his 120th EPL game for Leicester with 24 goals and 16 assists to his name, having netted twelve times and set up four goals for…





Source: Complete Sports