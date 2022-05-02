Nwakaeme Helps Trabzonspor To First Turkish League Title In 38 Years





Anthony Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor on Saturday were officially crowned champions of the Turkish Super Lig, their first since 1984.

Trabzonspor, who had led the league table for most part of this season, were confirmed champions following their 2-2 home draw against Antalyaspor with four games left to play.

It is their seventh league title in the Turkish topflight, since they landing their first in the 1975-1976 season.

Nwakaeme, a key player for Trabzonspor in this season’s title success, was an unused substitute in the home draw.

The 33-year-old has so far found the back of the net 11 times after featuring in 27 league games this season.

It is Nwakaeme’s fourth league title in his career after winning three during his time with Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Trabzonspor will now feature in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers next season.

Source: Complete Sports