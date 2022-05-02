Okeke Talks Up Awka Showpiece

The revamping of football in Anambra State is ongoing. It was a move that started when the erstwhile State FA’s Caretaker Committee introduced far-reaching innovations last year. There have been coaching clinics, Super Eight competition amongst other developmental strides.

In this interview, the man who acted as the Anambra Football Association Caretaker Committee chairperson and brought on board the ‘My Anambra Football’ philosophy, Dr Emeka Okeke, who brought the FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria to Awka spoke to Completesports.com on what motivated his recent brain waves and actions towards football development in the State.

Interview by CHIGOZIE CHUKWULETA, in Awka.

Excerpts…..

What were the motives behind bringing the FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria 2022 to Awka?

It is time. About two years ago, as you know, ‘My Anambra Football’ project started while I was the Caretaker Committee chairman of Anambra Football Association – it’s been going on over the last two years while…