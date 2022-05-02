Today’s Over 2.5 Goal Treble | 03.05.2022

By
Headliners
-
1


Champions League

vs

Villarreal

Liverpool

– Villarreal matches average 2.6 goals in all league matches this season

– Villarreal matches average 3.1 goals in home league matches this season

– Liverpool matches average 3.2 goals in all league matches this season

– Liverpool matches average 3.3 goals in away league matches this season

OTP Bank Liga

vs

Mezőkövesd-Zsóry

Debrecen

– Mezőkövesd-Zsóry matches average 2.7 goals in all league matches this season

– Over 2.5 goals in 4 of Mezőkövesd-Zsóry’s last 5 league matches

– Debrecen matches average 3.0 goals in all league matches this season

– Debrecen matches average 3.1 goals in away league matches this season

Championship

vs

AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

– AFC Bournemouth matches average 2.5 goals in all league matches this season

– AFC Bournemouth matches average 2.9 goals in home league matches…



Source: Complete Sports

