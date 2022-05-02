UCL:Liverpool Star Forward To Miss Semi-final Clash With Villarreal

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League second leg semi-final clash between Villarreal and Liverpool due to injury.

Liverpool revealed this in a statement released on their website on Monday.

The Reds will take a 2-0 lead to face Villarreal as they target a third Champions League final appearance in the last five seasons.

Firmino suffered a foot injury in last month’s FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City and is yet to recover fully.

And ahead of tomorrow’s tie in Spain, the Reds confirmed that the Brazilian will travel to Spain with his teammates but will not play any part in the game.

“Roberto Firmino will miss the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Villarreal, but Divock Origi is expected to be available.

“Firmino continues to make encouraging progress with the foot injury he picked up at Wembley last month in the Emirates FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

“Origi, meanwhile, was absent from the squad…