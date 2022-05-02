Villarreal vs Liverpool – Preview And Prediction

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners. To view more of our Preview, and Prediction, go here.

Match preview

Villarreal vs Liverpool – Liverpool will look to complete the job against Villarreal in the second leg of their 2021/22 Champions League semi-final clash at Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Although Jurgen Klopp‘s side won the first leg 2-0 at Anfield, Unai Emery‘s side have beaten the odds before.

However, even though Villarreal kept their clean sheet until half-time, Klopp’s team broke through twice in the second stanza.

A Jordan Henderson cross was headed home by Pervis Estupinan past a weak Geronimo Rulli, and Sadio Mane added a second to give Liverpool a commanding first-leg lead.

Villarreal lost 2-1 to Alaves in Saturday’s La Liga match, with a much-changed XI, and now welcome Liverpool to a place where Juventus and Bayern Munich both lost.

However, a 12-game unbeaten run at home helps Villarreal erase a two-goal…