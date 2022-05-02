WAFCON 2022: South Africa Boss Expects Tough Test Against Super Falcons

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach, Desiree Ellis expects a difficult group stage contest at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

South Africa are drawn in Group C against nine-time champions Super Falcons of Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi.

Ellis’ side are expected to be a tough nut to crack for the Super Falcons.

Banyana Banyana defeated the Super Falcons 4-2 the last time both teams met at the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament last September.

“Well we always knew the draw was not going to be easy. Nigeria, the defending champions and multiple winners always bring their A game and know what it takes to win,” Ellis told CAFOnline.com.

“We have played them a few times in the group stages. They have raised their levels and we have to raise our levels even higher to get a positive result. The first game is the most important game and once again we need a…