Adarabioyo Eager To Represent England At Qatar 2022

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is looking forward to making the England squad to the 2022 FiFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign with Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Adarabioyo was named in the EFL team of the season as a reward for his contribution towards the Cottagers promotion to the Premier League.

The centre-back has represented England on 14 occasions between the U-16 and U-19 levels, although he is yet to make his senior debut for the Three Lions

The former Manchester City player also remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles through descent.

Adarabioyo has however pledged his international allegiance to England with the hope of making the world cup squad.

“I’ve definitely got the quality to be in the England squad. Every player’s concentration has to be on…