Impossible Is Nothing As Villarreal Hope To Shock Liverpool In Tonight’s Champions League Clash

Villarreal will be hoping to upturn a two-goal deficit as the Submarines host Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio de la Cerámica today (Tuesday).

Following the first leg loss at Anfield, Villarreal suffered another defeat, losing 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves in La Liga. However, Unai Emery’s men have shown that they cannot be taken lightly, having eliminated Bayern Munich in the previous round.

Currently on a 12-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions, the Yellow Submarine have the wherewithal to put up a strong fight and make things difficult for Liverpool.

On the other hand, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and will be facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month. They are very much in the picture for the Premier League title, with just one point separating Jurgen Klopp’s brigade from Manchester City.

Moving to the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool already have a foot through the door to the finals. The Merseyside…