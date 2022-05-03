Liverpool Survive Villarreal Scare, Advance To Champions League Final

Liverpool survived a scare from Villarreal to secure a place in the final of the UEFA Champions League after a nervy 3-2 win at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday.

The Reds went behind in the third minute with Boulaye Dia netting the opening goal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin outjumped Trent Alexander-Arnold to float a header into the net four minutes before the break.

Fabinho restored Liverpool’s advantage in the tie on 62 minutes when his near-post shot flashed through Geronimo Rulli

Substitute Luis Diaz restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion from Alexander-Arnold’s cross five minutes later..

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead for the first time in the contest in the 74th minute.

Etienne Capoue was sent off for Villarreal in the final five minutes following a second bookable offence on Curtis Jones.

The Reds will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final on May 28 at Saint-Denis’s Stade de France in Paris.

