Rangnick Clarifies Ronaldo’s Manchester United Future

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Manchester United next season despite plans to sign two new strikers this summer.

Rangnick is set to make way for incoming head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford once the season is complete.

And Ten Hag’s impending arrival has cast doubts over the futures of several first-team players, including Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old only sealed an emotional return to United last year, snubbing interest from Pep Guard’s Manchester City

Though while he has produced a return of 24 goals in 37 appearances, one of which came in Monday’s 3-0 win over Brentford, Ronaldo’s off-the-ball work has been scrutinised regularly throughout the campaign.

Many believe he will not suit Ten Hag’s modern philosophy, which consists of intense pressing high up the pitch.

Ronaldo has therefore been linked with a move away from United in recent months, however Rangnick does…