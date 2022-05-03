Rivers Utd Captain Festus: We’re Still On Course To Win First NPFL Title

Rivers United captain, Austine Festus insists the team is still in good position to win a first Nigeria Professional Football League title despite Sunday’s defeat at Kwara United.

Stanley Eguma’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat against their hosts at the Kwara Sports Complex.

Rivers United took the lead through dimunitive midfielder Nelson Esor on third minutes.

Kwara United however fought back after the break with Samad Kadiri and Jide Fatokun getting the goals for the Ilorin club.

The Port Harcourt Dwellers missed the chance to establish a seven-point lead over second-placed Plateau United following the defeat.

Festus is however adamant his team is not disturbed by the loss and are ready to move on.

“We are still in a good position on the table and we can’t dwell too much on what happened in Ilorin,” Festus told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat.

“The good thing for us is that Plateau United didn’t win either. The next game is our target now. Hopefully, we…